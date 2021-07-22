Watch Now: COVID-19 safety tips for children not yet eligible to receive a vaccine

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg Wednesday to discuss recommendations to keep children and their families safe while children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“While the statewide mask guidance has been lifted, it’s important that we continue to take steps to keep ourselves, our children, our friends and family safe. I urge everybody to get vaccinated and to follow CDC guidance so we can gather together safely,” Snead said. “We must remain vigilant and continue working together to prevent further spread of COVID-19 between children and families.”

“COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to protect against COVID-19 and any variants of the virus,” Johnson said. “Vaccines are also a way to protect those who cannot get the vaccine yet, such as children under the age of 12. We’re encouraging everyone, especially parents of young children, to consider getting vaccinated. We have the power to stop the spread of this virus and keep ourselves, our children, friends and family safe by getting vaccinated.”