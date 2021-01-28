 Skip to main content
Watch Now: COVID-19 public testing begins at U.S. AHEC near Carlisle Thursday
Watch Now: COVID-19 public testing begins at U.S. AHEC near Carlisle Thursday

Covid-19 Testing 4

Emergency Medical Technician Derrick Chaney of Chicago, Illinois, administers a COVID-19 test at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township Thursday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free testing through Feb. 1.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Pennsylvania Department of Health began its free community-based COVID-19 testing Thursday at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township just outside Carlisle.

Testing for people age 3 and older is available at AHEC from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Monday. Up 450 patients will be able to be tested per day with testing done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No appointment is necessary for the testing and patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Those who want to be tested are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will be completed on site.

It will take two to seven days for test results to be returned. Those who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Those who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Those who live with the person being tested should also stay at home.

Those who test positive will receive a phone call with results while those who test negative will receive an email containing a secure PDF.

Video: AMI Task Force COVID-19 public testing at U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center

