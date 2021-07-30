 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Concrete beams added to High Street Bridge project in Carlisle Friday
Watch Now: Concrete beams added to High Street Bridge project in Carlisle Friday

High Street Bridge 1

Concrete beams are moved into place at the High Street bridge, Carlisle, Friday morning, July 30, 2021.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Concrete sections are moved into place at the High Street bridge, Carlisle, Friday morning.

A contractor set 10 pre-stressed concrete box beams over Letort Spring Run Friday at the East High Street bridge construction project over LeTort Spring Run.

High Street was reduced to a single lane at the bridge with flaggers directing alternating directions of traffic through the work zone. 

This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc., of McAlisterville, Juniata County, is the prime contractor on this $2,598,847 project.

