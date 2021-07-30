Watch Now: Concrete beams added to High Street Bridge project in Carlisle Friday

A contractor set 10 pre-stressed concrete box beams over Letort Spring Run Friday at the East High Street bridge construction project over LeTort Spring Run.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

High Street was reduced to a single lane at the bridge with flaggers directing alternating directions of traffic through the work zone.

This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc., of McAlisterville, Juniata County, is the prime contractor on this $2,598,847 project.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0