Watch Now: Community effort leads to distribution of 30,000 pounds of food in Carlisle

Local churches, the Carlisle Police Department, Project SHARE and volunteers distributed over 30,000 pounds of food Monday outside the Police Department in Carlisle.

The distribution took place Monday morning and early afternoon as part of the $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed into law last March.

Organization of the event kicked off with a phone call between Rev. Duane Coleman of Agape International Family Worship Center in Harrisburg and Rev. Robert Woodall of Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ in Carlisle.

Coleman asked Woodall is he wanted 30,000 pounds of food to give away.

So Woodall started calling area churches and Carlisle Community Action Network members. He said everyone he spoke with agreed that, with the worsening pandemic and economic conditions, a food distribution just before Christmas would be a blessing to those in need.

Woodall, Carlisle Borough Police Chief Taro Landis, Rev. Marilyn Hubbard of Bethel AME Church and Rev. Dr. Jeff Gibelius of Second Presbyterian Church helped organize the event.

So the community effort found its distribution point when Landis offered the police station parking lot.