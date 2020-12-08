Watch Now: Chamber makes an "It's Our Treat" stop at Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle

The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce continued the “It’s Our Treat” program with a stop at Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle Tuesday.

The chamber and its sponsors, Capital BlueCross and First National Bank, launched the campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide frontline workers with catered lunches from local member restaurants, as well as gift cards from local small businesses.

Robert Grochalski, senior director and small group sales at Capital BlueCross, helped present the boxed lunches to the members of Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle Tuesday.

“We have amazing first responders in Carlisle,” said Michelle Hornick Crowley, president and CEO of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce. “So often many of us run away from danger, while these men and women from Union Fire Company No. 1 run into it at a moment’s notice.”

The It’s Our Treat campaign will continue with two sessions each month until March 2021 to honor different frontline workers and to give thanks and show appreciation for all they do in our community.

“We will get through this together,” said Crowley, “but we can’t forget to say thank you to those that make a difference along the way.”

