 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Chamber makes an "It's Our Treat" stop at Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle
alert top story

Watch Now: Chamber makes an "It's Our Treat" stop at Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle

{{featured_button_text}}

The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce continued the “It’s Our Treat” program with a stop at Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle Tuesday.

The chamber and its sponsors, Capital BlueCross and First National Bank, launched the campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide frontline workers with catered lunches from local member restaurants, as well as gift cards from local small businesses.

Robert Grochalski, senior director and small group sales at Capital BlueCross, helped present the boxed lunches to the members of Union Fire Company No. 1 in Carlisle Tuesday.

“We have amazing first responders in Carlisle,” said Michelle Hornick Crowley, president and CEO of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce. “So often many of us run away from danger, while these men and women from Union Fire Company No. 1 run into it at a moment’s notice.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The It’s Our Treat campaign will continue with two sessions each month until March 2021 to honor different frontline workers and to give thanks and show appreciation for all they do in our community.

“We will get through this together,” said Crowley, “but we can’t forget to say thank you to those that make a difference along the way.”

It's Our Treat 1

Robert Grochalski, senior director and small group sales at Capital BlueCross, right, presents boxed lunches to the members of Union Fire Company #1, Carlisle, Tuesday afternoon as part of the It’s Our Treat campaign that recognizes frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's Our Treat 2

Donna Hunter of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, right, hands a boxed lunch to Chase Quirk, vice president of Union Fire Company #1, Carlisle, Tuesday afternoon.
It's Our Treat 3

Robert Grochalski, senior director and small group sales at Capital Blue Cross, right, presents boxed lunches to the members of Union Fire Company #1, Carlisle, Tuesday afternoon as part of the It’s Our Treat campaign.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News