Watch Now: Carlisle's 2020 Memorial Day ceremony

Carlisle Memorial Day Parade 28

A Carlisle police officer salutes as the Cumberland County Honor Guard carries the American flag across the Square during Carlisle’s 2019 Memorial Day parade.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

With Carlisle's annual Memorial Day parade canceled due to coronavirus social distancing concerns this year, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council planned this virtual celebration instead.

The 30-minute video was produced by Southeast Media Productions of Carlisle, with former Carlisle mayor Kirk Wilson as the writer and director.

Wilson said this year’s program followed a similar format to those held in previous years at Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square in Carlisle. The program includes the Armed Forces Medley, a special presentation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading of the Roll of Honor, a listing of Carlisle area veterans who died in the past year.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry delivers the Memorial Day message.

Though Wilson never served in the military, his father was a veteran. “I have a great deal of respect for them,” said Wilson, current president of the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council. “I’ve been part of the annual ceremony going back to 1979.”

