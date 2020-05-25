Watch Now: Carlisle's 2020 Memorial Day ceremony

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With Carlisle's annual Memorial Day parade canceled due to coronavirus social distancing concerns this year, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council planned this virtual celebration instead.

The 30-minute video was produced by Southeast Media Productions of Carlisle, with former Carlisle mayor Kirk Wilson as the writer and director.

Wilson said this year’s program followed a similar format to those held in previous years at Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square in Carlisle. The program includes the Armed Forces Medley, a special presentation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading of the Roll of Honor, a listing of Carlisle area veterans who died in the past year.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry delivers the Memorial Day message.

Though Wilson never served in the military, his father was a veteran. “I have a great deal of respect for them,” said Wilson, current president of the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council. “I’ve been part of the annual ceremony going back to 1979.”

