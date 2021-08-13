Watch Now: Carlisle4Kids hosts back-to-school distribution

Free school supplies supplied through the Carlisle4Kids program were distributed in a drive-thru Thursday at the Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St., in Carlisle.

Only registered students in grades K-12 and Head Start students, age 4 and 5, were eligible to receive supplies packed into backpacks by community volunteers.

In past years, supplies have been collected through the annual Fill the Bus event at the Walmart store in Carlisle. However, due to pandemic precautions, organizers asked the community for monetary donations so that supplies can be purchased at bulk discounts by Project SHARE of Carlisle.

The program is coordinated and guided by a partnership of the United Way and Project SHARE working in collaboration with local school districts, businesses, nonprofit organizations and community volunteers.

