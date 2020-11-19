Watch Now: Carlisle YMCA opens first phase of renovation to the public

The Carlisle Family YMCA is officially done with the first half of its renovation and expansion project, and as the public entered the new facility for the first time Wednesday morning, the differences could not be starker.
The new section of the YMCA — the west side of the building running along South West Street — is an open-format industrial-styled space. Exposed steel beams support the two-story structure, with the new 9,000-plus square foot workout center up top being open to the corridor below in certain sections, giving the exercise space the feel of a loft when combined with the floor-to-ceiling windows.
But open certain doors leading into the old section of the building, and one is vaulted back into the original buildout of the YMCA, which was completed in 1961. The still-in-use gymnasium and its connecting corridors are lined with an aquamarine tile that is unmistakably a relic of six decades past.
“This is so refreshing,” Executive Director Marcia Drozdowski said of the new space. “It’s a very pleasant space to be in with all the openness, day or night.”
“I can’t explain all the excitement from everyone who has come up here. It’s exceeded our expectations,” said Jay Cattron, the YMCA’s physical director, as he showed members around the new sets of weights, treadmills and other apparatus.
With the first part of the renovation complete, the Carlisle YMCA plans to launch right into the second part next month, which will involve remodeling the antiquated central part of the building, which houses the gymnasium and locker rooms, as well as tearing down and rebuilding the north side of the structure.
The north section of the YMCA is the remnant of the original Franklin School building, which houses administrative offices and the child care center, and will continue to do so after it is rebuilt.
For now, office staff and child care functions are being run out of the first floor of the new section of the building. After the second phase is complete, those functions will be moved back to the north part of the building, and the west corridor spaces will be used for their intended purposes as a children’s activity area, teaching kitchen and conference space.
Part of the old workout room on the first floor is still functioning with its original equipment, pending the removal of the old weight machines and dumbbells, after which it will be converted into an auxiliary gym and fitness studio.
On Wednesday, a number of members were still there, using the gear they had been used to for years, but were gently encouraged to go up to the second floor of the new section to try out the future.
In fact, as of this writing, the Carlisle YMCA is the only fitness club in Pennsylvania to have a set of eGym equipment, according to Cattron. The set of six devices, which feature handles and pedals mounted into a large black box where electric motors provide resistance, are computer-controlled to tailor workouts to the specific user.
YMCA members sign in by touching a wristband with a chip to the machine, which then automatically adjusts to their height, strength, and the sort of fitness regimen they’re looking for.
The machines cost as much as the rest of the new weight equipment combined, but the price is worth it, Cattron said, with the goal of getting more members to do weight training, even if they don’t have the knowledge of longtime lifters.
“It constantly adjusts the program and measures your progress so you never plateau,” Cattron said of the eGym.
The Carlisle YMCA conducted a fundraising campaign for months leading up to the start of construction a year ago, raising over $9 million and financing another $1.6 million through bonds, with an anticipated total price tag of $10.6 million by the time the second phase is finished in another year.
“The community has been incredibly generous,” Drozdowski said. “We’re about halfway there, but at least we’re halfway there with a new wellness center.”
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
