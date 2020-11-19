Watch Now: Carlisle YMCA opens first phase of renovation to the public

With the first part of the renovation complete, the Carlisle YMCA plans to launch right into the second part next month, which will involve remodeling the antiquated central part of the building, which houses the gymnasium and locker rooms, as well as tearing down and rebuilding the north side of the structure.

The north section of the YMCA is the remnant of the original Franklin School building, which houses administrative offices and the child care center, and will continue to do so after it is rebuilt.

For now, office staff and child care functions are being run out of the first floor of the new section of the building. After the second phase is complete, those functions will be moved back to the north part of the building, and the west corridor spaces will be used for their intended purposes as a children’s activity area, teaching kitchen and conference space.

Part of the old workout room on the first floor is still functioning with its original equipment, pending the removal of the old weight machines and dumbbells, after which it will be converted into an auxiliary gym and fitness studio.

On Wednesday, a number of members were still there, using the gear they had been used to for years, but were gently encouraged to go up to the second floor of the new section to try out the future.

