Watch Now: Carlisle Events kicks off the season with its Spring Carlisle event
Carlisle

Watch Now: Carlisle Events kicks off the season with its Spring Carlisle event

Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market, Corral & Auction

Spring Carlisle opened Wednesday and will run through Sunday to kick off a new season of car shows at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The show is one of the larger of Carlisle Events' offerings over the summer, typically attracting more than 100,000 attendees for its collector car auction and marketplace featuring auto parts, cars, collectibles and memorabilia.

Seven more shows are slated over the next five months. They are Imports and Performance Arts, May 14-15; Ford Nationals, June 4-6; GM Nationals, June 25-26; Chrysler Nationals, July 9-11; Truck Nationals, Aug. 6-8; Corvettes at Carlisle, Aug. 26-28 and Fall Carlisle, Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

For information on the shows or to purchase tickets, visit carlisleevents.com.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market, Corral & Auction

