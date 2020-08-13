Watch Now: Carlisle 4 Kids delivers backpacks, school supplies to hundreds of kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Carlisle 4 Kids backpack and school supply distribution event, spearheaded by the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and Project SHARE, took place Thursday at the Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St.

Almost 700 children signed up for the event that featured a different look this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The event used a drive-thru format using the experience gained by Project SHARE, which has held drive-thru food distributions since the start of the pandemic.

“Whether children are at home or in school, or a combination of the two, they and their parents will be happy to have these school supplies,” said Bob Weed, executive director of Project SHARE.

After the event, extra items from the event will be given to the Carlisle Area School District. If families did not sign up in advance for the event, they are then encouraged to reach out to their child’s building principal or school counselor.

With a limited number of companies holding in-person collection efforts due to COVID-19 regulations, Project SHARE stretched the monetary donations by purchasing backpacks filled with school supplies in bulk. Donors were able to sponsor a backpack and school supplies for $20.

