Watch Now: Carlisle 4 Kids delivers backpacks, school supplies to hundreds of kids

The annual Carlisle 4 Kids backpack and school supply distribution event, spearheaded by the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County and Project SHARE, took place Thursday at the Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St.
Almost 700 children signed up for the event that featured a different look this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The event used a drive-thru format using the experience gained by Project SHARE, which has held drive-thru food distributions since the start of the pandemic.
“Whether children are at home or in school, or a combination of the two, they and their parents will be happy to have these school supplies,” said Bob Weed, executive director of Project SHARE.
After the event, extra items from the event will be given to the Carlisle Area School District. If families did not sign up in advance for the event, they are then encouraged to reach out to their child’s building principal or school counselor.
With a limited number of companies holding in-person collection efforts due to COVID-19 regulations, Project SHARE stretched the monetary donations by purchasing backpacks filled with school supplies in bulk. Donors were able to sponsor a backpack and school supplies for $20.
Davone Unique Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child and other charges in the deaths of Sydney Parmelee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23.
As an example, Cumberland County has a positivity rate of 3% from July 31-Aug. 6 and a 27.4 cases per 100,000 people during that same period. That would put county schools in the medium risk category with blended or remote instruction as the recommendation.