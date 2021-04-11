 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Bunny Hop returns to downtown Carlisle
Children, parents, and family members walk the streets of Carlisle Saturday afternoon during the 8th Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop where children could visit the local shops and collect candy. The event was hosted by Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy Shop and Destination Carlisle.

The Bunny Hop returned to downtown Carlisle Saturday.

Hosted by Destination Carlisle and Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy, the annual event featured children ages 12 and younger on a stroll through downtown to collect candy from participating businesses. 

The Bunny Hop was moved to the weekend after Easter in hopes of having better weather, but the move is also part of an overall strategy that could see the Bunny Hop become the centerpiece of a downtown spring weekend much like Spooky Saturday, an event similar to the Bunny Hop, is a hallmark event during Halloweekend in October.

