Watch Now: Bunny Hop returns to downtown Carlisle

The Bunny Hop returned to downtown Carlisle Saturday.
Hosted by Destination Carlisle and Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy, the annual event featured children ages 12 and younger on a stroll through downtown to collect candy from participating businesses.
The Bunny Hop was moved to the weekend after Easter in hopes of having better weather, but the move is also part of an overall strategy that could see the Bunny Hop become the centerpiece of a downtown spring weekend much like Spooky Saturday, an event similar to the Bunny Hop, is a hallmark event during Halloweekend in October.