Watch Now: Boiling Springs kicks off holiday season with tree lighting event at Children's Lake
Boiling Springs kicks off holiday season with tree lighting event at Children's Lake

Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 7

Boiling Springs’ annual tree lighting and luminaria event took place on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Due to COVID-19, Santa Claus didn’t boat across Children’s Lake to light the tree. However, two trees — one on the lake and one in the gazebo — were illuminated. Hay bales were placed in front of the gazebo tree for families to take festive photos during the season.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Boiling Springs’ annual tree lighting and luminaria event took place Sunday at Children's Lake.

Due to COVID-19, Santa Claus didn’t boat across Children’s Lake to light the tree. However, two trees — one on the lake and one in the gazebo — were illuminated.

Hay bales were placed in front of the gazebo tree for families to take festive photos during the season.

