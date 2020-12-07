Watch Now: Boiling Springs kicks off holiday season with tree lighting event at Children's Lake

Boiling Springs’ annual tree lighting and luminaria event took place Sunday at Children's Lake.
Due to COVID-19, Santa Claus didn’t boat across Children’s Lake to light the tree. However, two trees — one on the lake and one in the gazebo — were illuminated.
Hay bales were placed in front of the gazebo tree for families to take festive photos during the season.
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 11
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 1
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 2
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 3
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 4
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 5
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 6
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 7
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 8
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 9
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 10
