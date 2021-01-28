Watch Now: Barn fire sparks brush fires on I-81, traffic delays near Carlisle Thursday

A barn fire on a strip of land between Interstate 81 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Middlesex Township set off brush fires on I-81 Thursday afternoon.

Middlesex Fire Company Chief Ed Beam said high winds pushed the embers across a field to the highway, starting brush fires in the median.

Pennsylvania State Police closed the interstate in both directions around 3:30 p.m. due to the brush fires. Both lanes reopened around 4:15 p.m.

The call for the barn fire came in around 2:40 p.m., but Beam said crews initially received conflicting information about the location. Its heavy, dark smoke could be seen for miles, but the barn was located down a narrow lane running parallel to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, making pinpointing the location a challenge.

When an ambulance crew learned the exact address, 1159 Harrisburg Pike, Beam said he knew to send crews down the lane.

A tanker parked on a bridge along the lane drew water to fight the fire from a stream.

Shermans Dale, Citizen, Monroe Township, New Kingstown, Silver Spring, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Carlisle Barracks and North Middleton were among the fire companies responding to the scene.

