 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Amani Festival returns to downtown Carlisle
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured

Watch Now: Amani Festival returns to downtown Carlisle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amani Festival 13

Doug Hewlett, front, and Ozzy Smith of Hewlett’s Hot Sausage prepare ingredients for a wide variety of sandwiches at the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough in about 18 months. Most were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

People stroll West High Street as they peruse the wide variety of items and food for sale during the Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle Saturday morning. The festival is one of the first events in the borough to return after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped most public gatherings.

Amani Festival returned to downtown Carlisle Saturday after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The festival featured the usual mix of performances, vendors, food stands and trucks, a beer and wine garden and Children’s Alley, closing West High Street from Hanover to College Street, as well as the first blocks of North and South Pitt streets and North and South West streets. 

“I think it will be really rewarding to see it all come together. Even if we have only 100 people there, I’m going to be happy seeing people out and about again,” Amani chairman Tanis Monroy said.

Monroy said the Amani committee had been waiting on PennDOT’s approval for the road closure before going all-in on marketing the event. That approval was granted in the second week of April. Before that time, the committee had been working on a contingency plan that would have created smaller events in a couple of downtown parking lots.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Amani Festival in Carlisle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 6
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief at a North Middleton park that closed the public restroom, an assault arrest in Middlesex Township and a theft arrest in Upper Allen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News