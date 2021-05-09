Watch Now: Amani Festival returns to downtown Carlisle

Amani Festival returned to downtown Carlisle Saturday after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival featured the usual mix of performances, vendors, food stands and trucks, a beer and wine garden and Children’s Alley, closing West High Street from Hanover to College Street, as well as the first blocks of North and South Pitt streets and North and South West streets.

“I think it will be really rewarding to see it all come together. Even if we have only 100 people there, I’m going to be happy seeing people out and about again,” Amani chairman Tanis Monroy said.

Monroy said the Amani committee had been waiting on PennDOT’s approval for the road closure before going all-in on marketing the event. That approval was granted in the second week of April. Before that time, the committee had been working on a contingency plan that would have created smaller events in a couple of downtown parking lots.

