Watch Now: Aldi debuts new renovations at Simpson Ferry Road store in Camp Hill

A newly renovated Aldi opened Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 3437 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill. Part of the grocery chain’s nationwide remodeling and expansion effort, the updated location features daily fresh produce delivery, healthy grab-and-go products, exclusive brands and an “Aisle of Fun” for time-limited specialty products. In addition, the store received an environmentally friendly upgrade with LED lighting, recycled materials, and energy-efficient refrigeration and HVAC units. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont
The Sentinel
