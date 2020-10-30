 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Aldi debuts new renovations at Simpson Ferry Road store in Camp Hill
alert top story

Watch Now: Aldi debuts new renovations at Simpson Ferry Road store in Camp Hill

Aldi 11

A newly renovated Aldi opened Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 3437 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill. Part of the grocery chain’s nationwide remodeling and expansion effort, the updated location features daily fresh produce delivery, healthy grab-and-go products, exclusive brands and an “Aisle of Fun” for time-limited specialty products. In addition, the store received an environmentally friendly upgrade with LED lighting, recycled materials, and energy-efficient refrigeration and HVAC units. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A newly renovated Aldi grocery store opened Friday at 3437 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill.

Part of the grocery chain’s nationwide remodeling and expansion effort, the updated location features daily fresh produce delivery, healthy grab-and-go products, exclusive brands and an “Aisle of Fun” for time-limited specialty products.

In addition, the store received an environmentally friendly upgrade with LED lighting, recycled materials, and energy-efficient refrigeration and HVAC units.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

