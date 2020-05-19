Watch Now: Air National Guard salutes Midstate health care workers with flyover Tuesday
The Air National Guard conducted a flyover of UPMC Pinnacle West Shore and other local hospitals across Pennsylvania just after 1 p.m. Tuesday to honor frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Operation American Resolve features pilots with the 171st Air Refueling Wing and the 193rd Special Operations Wing, flying KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130j Commando Solo over several area hospitals.

