Watch Now: A different field for Boiling Springs football players means helping out Project SHARE

Members of the Boiling Springs football team volunteered picking crops at a Newville farm Wednesday as part of a project to donate good to Project SHARE in Carlisle.
Players harvested corn and cantaloupes were collected to help Project SHARE. Some of the produce will be distributed to food programs serving the Boiling Springs community.
"I think it's a great way for out boys to give back," Bubblers football coach Brad Zell said.
Boiling Springs Football Players 20.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 1.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 2.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 3.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 4.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 5.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 6.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 7.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 8.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 9.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 10.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 11.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 12.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 13.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 14.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 15.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 16.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 17.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 18.JPG
Boiling Springs Football Players 19.JPG
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.