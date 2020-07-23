Watch Now: A different field for Boiling Springs football players means helping out Project SHARE
Watch Now: A different field for Boiling Springs football players means helping out Project SHARE

Members of the Boiling Springs football team volunteered picking crops at a Newville farm Wednesday as part of a project to donate good to Project SHARE in Carlisle.

Players harvested corn and cantaloupes were collected to help Project SHARE. Some of the produce will be distributed to food programs serving the Boiling Springs community.

"I think it's a great way for out boys to give back," Bubblers football coach Brad Zell said.

Evan Beam, 17, a member of the Boiling Springs football team, carries corn through the field of a Newville farm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A portion of the team volunteered to pick corn and cantaloupes to help Project SHARE. The produce will be distributed to food programs serving the Boiling Springs community.
Video: Boiling Springs football players head to the fields for a good cause

