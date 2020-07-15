Watch Now: 3:30 p.m. Livestream of Pa. Department of Health update on COVID-19
alert

Watch Now: 3:30 p.m. Livestream of Pa. Department of Health update on COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provides an update Friday on the coronavirus and outline steps Pennsylvanians can take to keep themselves healthy. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf listens in background.

 Associated Press

Check out the Pennsylvania Department of Health's livestream news conference Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on the latest updates on COVID-19.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News