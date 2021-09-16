Watch Now: 2022 Farm Show sets theme, schedule for live events at Harrisburg's Farm Show Complex

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Thursday that the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will run from Jan. 8 through Jan. 15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Following the 2021 virtual Farm Show due to COVID-19 restrictions and its theme of Cultivating Tomorrow, the 2022 PA Farm Show theme will be Harvesting More.

Redding unveiled the Harvesting More theme at Vale Wood Farms in Cambria County, with help from Garret McCall, winner of the 2021 Butter Up! competition held during the virtual 2021 PA Farm Show. McCall’s entry in the first-ever PA Farm Show butter sculpture contest, The Good Shepherd, garnered the most engagement in the social media contest.

“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show chooses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture,” Redding said. “After cultivating virtually in 2021, it’s only natural that we Harvest More in 2022 as we join together in Harrisburg once again, we’ll showcase a harvested bounty of innovative projects, sustainable practices, empowered agriculturalists, engaged youth and inspiring stories of our powerful agriculture industry."