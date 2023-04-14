With the flush of a toilet or the removal of a bathtub drain, the water within disappears in a final, tiny whirlpool never to be seen again.

Well, not quite.

Discharged water eventually makes its way to a wastewater treatment plant where it is purified and released back into local waterways.

Barry Cupp, Upper Allen Township’s Sewer Department director, said that while specific treatment procedures might differ among municipalities, all share a desired result.

“Everybody has what’s called an NPDES permit,” he said. “It’s a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, and that permit contains treatment parameters ... so there are numerous types of treatment processes, but they all have a common goal of meeting the permit requirements, and it’s strictly monitored too by DEP (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection).”

Wastewater, which is synonymous with sewage, is generated when water is used within a home or commercial building.

First it’s conveyed through a building sewer out to the street where, in Upper Allen Township’s case, it enters the township’s public sewer lateral. Cupp said the township has several collection lines that discharge into trunk sewers, which are slightly larger than the collector sewers.

From there, multiple trunk sewers flow to one of Upper Allen Township’s several interceptor sewers, which serve as the main line, according to Cupp.

Interceptors allow sewage to flow to water treatment plants, with one-third of the township’s wastewater traveling to Grantham Wastewater Treatment Plant at 400 Creekside Drive and the rest going to Lower Allen Township’s regional facility.

Once at the Grantham Wastewater Treatment Plant, wastewater goes through a screening process that removes larger particles in the sewage, Cupp said. Anything that passes through continues for further treatment, while materials that are screened out are compressed, dewatered and bagged for disposal.

The flow then continues into a pumping station that transports it to tanks called sequencing batch reactors. There wastewater experiences periods of aeration, where air is introduced to the sewage, and periods of settlement. Solids that settle out are discharged into a digester tank where they are further aerated and allowed to settle before digesters are dewatered.

A belt filter press, which will soon be replaced with a screw press in Upper Allen Township, is then used to further extract the solids, which are also referred to as sludge. After as much water content as possible has been removed and treated, remaining sludge cakes are placed on a conveyor belt that rolls into a dumpster. When dumpsters fill up, they are transported to a landfill for disposal and replaced with an empty container, Cupp said.

Upon the completion of computerized, timed cycles, the batch reactor tanks are also dewatered and the clear water that comes out of them is transported to a chlorine contact tank for disinfection.

After water is disinfected and is tested throughout the process to meet various parameters, it is discharged into the Yellow Breeches Creek.

