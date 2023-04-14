In recent years, Cumberland County has ranked among the fastest growing counties in Pennsylvania.

From 2010 to 2020, Silver Spring Township saw the largest percent change in population in Cumberland County with a 43.2% increase, according to the Pennsylvania State Data Center.

In those 10 years, the population jumped from 13,657 in 2010 to 19,557 in 2020, increasing by 5,900 people, while the majority of Cumberland County’s municipalities experienced population increases of 10% or less during that time.

While the growth indicates additional development and housing in Silver Spring Township, it also affects something that runs beneath the municipality’s surface: sewage. Sewage can also be referred to as wastewater and encompasses any water that has been used by homes, businesses or other facilities.

When Sewer Authority Manager Jim Stevens began working for the township in 1995, there were approximately 1,588 connections to the public sewer system. Today there are more than 6,300 as development continues, especially around areas like Route 11 and Route 114, he said. That equates to approximately 175 new homes in the township per year for the past 27 years.

Residential and commercial developments generate approximately 1.025 million gallons of wastewater per day, Stevens said. Central portions of the township flow to Silver Spring’s plant along Millfording Road while other portions flow to facilities in Middlesex and Hampden townships and Mechanicsburg.

But is Silver Spring’s sewer system able to keep up with the increased volume of wastewater brought about by continued township growth? The answer is yes, by looking ahead.

Future projection

“The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection does require each public water and wastewater facility owner to annually assess the amount of available capacity in such systems and make projections for the next five-year period,” Stevens said. “If an exceedance of capacity is projected, the facility owner must initiate a plan to address the shortfall and have it ultimately approved by the PA DEP.”

These projections are not unique to Silver Spring Township; Barry Cupp, Upper Allen Township’s Sewer Department director, said everyone looks ahead.

Upper Allen Township experienced a 28.4% population increase from 2010 to 2020, according to the Pennsylvania State Data Center.

Cupp credits a portion of the township’s growth in recent years to the installation of developments like Winding Hills along Inard Court, which was completed earlier this year. Orchard Glen, another housing development in Upper Allen Township along Tolman Street, was also finished recently, and crews have finished two of the seven stages outlined for another development called Autumn Chase along North Autumn Chase Drive.

While Cupp described development in the township as “fairly substantial,” he said the township’s facilities are sized to accommodate this additional flow based on past projections.

One-third of Upper Allen Township’s wastewater flows to the Grantham Wastewater Treatment Plant at 400 Creekside Drive. The rest flows to Lower Allen Wastewater Treatment Plant at 120 Limekiln Road in New Cumberland, in accordance with Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Cupp said that in the 1970s, the EPA began requiring regional treatment rather than constructing multiple treatment plants in municipalities, and Lower Allen’s facility serves as a regional plant.

Both facilities that receive sewage from Upper Allen Township have been designed to accommodate increased wastewater flow, and Cupp said the split essentially comes down to the lay of the land.

“It flows by gravity for the most part,” he said. “However, we do have several pumping stations for areas that can’t naturally flow by gravity. But it’s all based on the topography, and that is why the flow goes in two different directions.”

Growth projections are conducted by the township based on the the average flow per household or equivalent dwelling unit, which works out to about 221 gallons per day.

Cupp said Upper Allen’s wastewater facilities haven’t had any issues with capacity, since the Grantham Wastewater Treatment plant is sized to accommodate 1.1 million gallons of wastewater per day and Lower Allen Township’s plant can process up to 7.5 million gallons per day. In 2022, Grantham Wastewater Treatment Plant processed about 0.63 million gallons per day while an additional 1.188 million gallons per day went to Lower Allen Township.

There is only so much space in Upper Allen Township, and Cupp estimates that build out, or the state of maximum development, in the municipality will occur within the next 20 years.

“So the current permits are set basically for for lifetime,” Cupp said. “I mean ... what the permits read now is what they’re going to be, so the growth has been projected and the plants have been designed accordingly.”

As development continues across Cumberland County, it’s possible for projections to reveal upcoming shortfalls, something Silver Spring Township experienced in 2005.

Stevens said a shortfall was projected in the western area of the township during the sewer planning process.

“The shortfall was attributable to an inadequately sized sewer force main for the volume of sewage capacity that was to be generated by the impending growth projected for that area of the township, which is west of the Cumberland Valley School complex on Route 11,” he said.

The solution: a moratorium on sewer connections in the western portion of the township from 2006 to 2007. This meant that development in that area was stopped or paused until the sewer conveyance capacity was restored.

“Any developer that desired connections through the moratorium would be informed on the situation and then offered a chance to reserve sewer capacity once it was restored,” Stevens said. “There were 107 EDU reservations for sewer capacity issued during the 2-year period that the moratorium was in effect.”

Once it was lifted, those developers could obtain sewer connection permits and proceed with their projects.

Stevens said the moratorium gave the authority time to design and obtain permitting for an upgrade to the system and solicit bids for a 2008 project that alleviated the capacity issue and allowed for the moratorium to be lifted.

Regulation compliance

When shortfalls are projected, Stevens said facilities need to initiate plans to address those shortfalls to meet state requirements. For Silver Spring Township, that has meant spending more than $20 million on upgrades and rehabilitation since 2003.

Stevens said these improvements were all funded in-house, and were largely paid for through fees the authority collected from growth that occurred each year.

“If a proposed commercial use wishes to site in the township, a projection of water and sewer capacity is calculated before any municipal approvals for the project are granted,” he said. “If the water and sewer capacity needs of that project exceed the available capacity for that area or will cause a shortfall of capacity in the next five-year period, planning for an upgrade would be necessary, which is generally paid for by the entity that is seeking the additional capacity.”

If that entity is unwilling to bear the cost for such a facility development, the project will not receive approval through the subdivision and land regulations and requirements, Stevens said. The same goes for residential housing developments and projects.

In Upper Allen Township, Cupp said future projections typically allow the township to meet state wastewater requirements without issue, however capacity isn’t the only reason wastewater treatment facilities could require upgrades.

He said nutrient limits can serve as limiting factors for facilities as much as increased flow. These refer to the regulations on the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus discharged at the plant.

The Environmental Protection Agency determines discharge allowances for total pounds of nitrogen and total pounds of phosphorus based on population. The agency works with the Chesapeake Bay Program, which aids in the restoration of the bay and its tributaries. Nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus can allow for the growth of algae blooms, which make low-oxygen dead zones that can suffocate marine life, the program said.

Cupp said most local wastewater treatment plants connect to a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay and that EPA determined limits on these nutrients years ago.

He said approximately 10 years ago, the township along with many other Pennsylvania facilities, had to complete multimillion dollar upgrades to meet EPA’s phosphorus and nitrogen requirements. These were funded through a combination of municipal bonds and sewer reserve funds, Cupp said.

Grantham Wastewater Treatment Plant is limited to 6 milligrams per liter of nitrogen or 22,991 pounds per year and 0.8 milligrams per liter of phosphorus or 2,679 pounds per year. Cupp said the township falls “well within those limits.”

Township impacts

Continued development in Upper Allen Township also has impacted wastewater treatment staffing.

Cupp said Grantham Wastewater Treatment Plant operates eight hours per day, as well as a few hours during the weekend, under a team of five people. This includes two employees who were hired within the past five years.

The township’s population growth directly affected staffing because as new sewer lines are added, they need more people to maintain the system and look for leaks, he said. The township has approximately 100 miles of sewer lines to monitor between its two treatment facilities.

“In order to keep on top of things, we like to continually be inspecting our lines to make sure that there’s no issues as far as repairs needed or things like that, or leaks into the system,” Cupp said. “So that at least one of the personnel, I would say, is devoted to that, while the other ones just assist with operation and maintenance.”

While development affects wastewater treatment, Stevens said treatment plants don’t necessarily have a say in whether or where development occurs.

Instead, this is primarily dictated by zoning ordinances. Other considerations might include proximity to available utility infrastructure, conservation easements, topography, depth to bedrock, type of bedrock and linear barriers like interstates, railroads or streams, he said.

“Municipal authorities are apolitical by design, meaning that their sole focus should be on the ownership, operation and maintenance of a utility and the provision of that service,” Stevens said. “Utilities do not typically direct or dictate the location of development, but simply respond to requests for service that indicate either an ability to serve or not serve an area.”

This is why township residents who desire to preserve environmental areas or keep specific activities out of residential neighborhoods need to get involved while zoning ordinances are being developed, he said, adding that once ordinances have been adopted, development that meets those requirements can progress.

Individually, something residents can do on their own as growth continues in Silver Spring Township is practice water conservation efforts as the township’s wastewater demand increases.

Stevens said these can include turning off water while brushing teeth, shortening showers and running larger loads of laundry less frequently. Another method of water conservation he recommended is forgoing irrigation on mature or established lawns, since grass that goes dormant during hot or dry periods typically rebounds with rainfall.

“Water conservation will become more important as we see the levels of growth continue here in the Cumberland Valley,” Stevens said. “Water conservation efforts must be modeled in the home to ensure that our children will adopt the same conservation habits that we need them to also employ in the future as demands on our water supplies increase.”

