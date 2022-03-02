Waste Management to host hiring event for positions in Camp Hill, Shippensburg

With staffing shortages blamed as part of the troubles facing the trash industry, Waste Management on Wednesday announced it will have a hiring event in Carlisle, where it will hire positions in Camp Hill and Shippensburg.

The WM Career Day will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 1152 Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township. The annual hiring event will provide an opportunity for prospective drivers - those with commercial driver's licenses - as well as diesel technicians to interview in-person and potentially receive same-day job offers.

Waste Management said drivers and diesel technicians hired during this event will be eligible for $7,500 sign-on bonuses and a benefits package.

Prior to the event, drivers and technicians can apply and schedule an interview at www.wm.com/WMCareerDay. Advance scheduling of interviews, however, is not required, and walk-ins will be welcomed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0