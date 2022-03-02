 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waste Management to host hiring event for positions in Camp Hill, Shippensburg

  • 0
Waste Management logo

With staffing shortages blamed as part of the troubles facing the trash industry, Waste Management on Wednesday announced it will have a hiring event in Carlisle, where it will hire positions in Camp Hill and Shippensburg.

The WM Career Day will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 1152 Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township. The annual hiring event will provide an opportunity for prospective drivers - those with commercial driver's licenses - as well as diesel technicians to interview in-person and potentially receive same-day job offers.

Waste Management said drivers and diesel technicians hired during this event will be eligible for $7,500 sign-on bonuses and a benefits package.

Prior to the event, drivers and technicians can apply and schedule an interview at www.wm.com/WMCareerDay. Advance scheduling of interviews, however, is not required, and walk-ins will be welcomed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Poverty, unemployment and sanctions fuel Iran’s brain drain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News