Waste Management says service should improve after trash complaints in Middlesex

Waste Management representatives say they are making progress on getting garbage pickup issues in Cumberland County under control, a problem tied to staffing shortages and communication gaps.
Representatives from the trash hauler appeared at last week’s Middlesex Township meeting to answer questions from the township supervisors and residents, who complained of delayed trash pickups and confusion with the company’s customer service system.
The root of the problem is a lack of staff, according to Waste Management, a common problem nationwide due to the hiring boom and job market realignment that have taken place as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.
The heat doesn’t help either — many garbage trucks are not air-conditioned, said Daniel Nickel, Waste Management’s local supervisor. But sign-on bonuses and other incentives seem to be helping.
“This week I’m in a much better place with staffing, and we’ll be in a better place moving forward,” Nickel said.
Several residents said they didn’t mind delays or schedule changes, as long as they were communicated. But they also cited hour-long wait times on Waste Management’s customer service lines, as well as confusion among customer service representatives as to schedules and locations.
Many residents, apparently unable to get through, called the township offices.
“When we become customer service for Waste Management ... we can’t do this,” township zoning officer Mark Carpenter said. “We took 50 calls probably in the last two days.”
One resident said she had finally gotten through to a customer service representative to explain that her entire neighborhood had trash sitting for days, but a recovery truck was only sent out to four houses.
“That doesn’t fly with me,” Nickel said, adding that he was in touch with the call centers to improve communication to drivers on the ground. “If I hear there’s a whole area sitting, we’re going to recover the whole area.”
Waste Management administrator Tom Stang said the company’s customer service is consolidated in call centers around the nation.
“I think that a lot of corporate structure anymore is large call centers as opposed to the local hauling company that might have five people who know your streets and your people,” Stang said, but added that he was in active communication with the call centers to smooth the process.
Middlesex Township, along with several neighboring municipalities in the county, originally held a contract with Advanced Disposal; at the end of last year, Waste Management bought out its competitor.
Several residents at the township meeting said the recent switch-over of accounts and billing systems had been confusing and compounded troubles in communicating with customer service.