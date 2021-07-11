Waste Management says service should improve after trash complaints in Middlesex

“When we become customer service for Waste Management ... we can’t do this,” township zoning officer Mark Carpenter said. “We took 50 calls probably in the last two days.”

One resident said she had finally gotten through to a customer service representative to explain that her entire neighborhood had trash sitting for days, but a recovery truck was only sent out to four houses.

“That doesn’t fly with me,” Nickel said, adding that he was in touch with the call centers to improve communication to drivers on the ground. “If I hear there’s a whole area sitting, we’re going to recover the whole area.”

Waste Management administrator Tom Stang said the company’s customer service is consolidated in call centers around the nation.

“I think that a lot of corporate structure anymore is large call centers as opposed to the local hauling company that might have five people who know your streets and your people,” Stang said, but added that he was in active communication with the call centers to smooth the process.

Middlesex Township, along with several neighboring municipalities in the county, originally held a contract with Advanced Disposal; at the end of last year, Waste Management bought out its competitor.

Several residents at the township meeting said the recent switch-over of accounts and billing systems had been confusing and compounded troubles in communicating with customer service.

