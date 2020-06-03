Walmart, Quest to partner on COVID-19 testing locations, with soft launch mostly along I-80

As Pennsylvania announces that it reached its diagnostic testing goals in May, Walmart and Quest Diagnostics starting Friday will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents in areas where there are few testing sites.
The effort by Walmart and Quest, which was one of two laboratories doing the bulk of commercial testing in the state, will start with a soft launch Friday, mostly for areas located along Interstate 80. Only five Walmart location will be part of this week's launch, those being located in Clarion, Erie, Montoursville, Clearfield and Hermitage.
The testing sites are planned to be open on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays only in the morning and are able to test up to 50 registered patients, with registration required one day in advance. Additional sites will be announced in the upcoming days, according to the Department of Health.
This new testing partnership joins other commercial efforts, including drive-thru testing offered by Rite Aid and CVS Health. CVS has expanded its drive-thru testing locations over the last month, and last week it started offering COVID-19 testing at its Silver Spring Township location off the Carlisle Pike. Patient First is also offering COVID-19 testing at its Hampden Township location.
“We appreciate the hard work done by health systems, pharmacies, FQHCs, medical clinics and other entities that are providing testing for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “This goal is just one step in ramping up the state’s testing capabilities and it demonstrates the tremendous progress made to ensure all Pennsylvanians who need to be tested are.”
Wolf said the state Department of Health met and surpassed its 2% testing goal in May with more than 283,000 diagnostic test results reported during the month.
“When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available and adaptable and we are working to meet that challenge," Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Anyone who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested today in Pennsylvania.”
Local cases
State health officials previously warned that with all this new testing, the state is likely to see increasing positive case numbers. So far, the state continues to report a relatively low number of new cases - 511 new positives in Wednesday's report - though it did also report an additional 100 deaths across the state.
In Cumberland County, there were 10 new positives and one additional death, while Dauphin County is still fighting higher numbers with 26 new positives and seven additional deaths reported Wednesday.
According to ZIP code-level data, since last week, the highest increase of cases in Cumberland County have been in the 17050 ZIP code covering Silver Spring and Hampden townships, where there have been 13 new positives. All other ZIP codes report less than half that increase, and 17050 is not home to a nursing facility with a reported COVID-19 outbreak.
After a week since its last update, the Department of Health finally provided new numbers late Tuesday afternoon on long-term care facilities.
In the last week since its update, the department reported some significant increases at nursing homes in the county. Sarah Todd Memorial Home only saw one additional positive case among residents, but the number of staff rose from fewer than five cases to 22 cases, and the number of deaths rose from fewer than five to nine deaths.
Though the Gardens at West Shore did not see a rise in residential cases, and actually saw a drop from 26 to 12 staff cases - potentially from getting more accurate information - the facility added 14 more deaths to sit at 26 deaths.
The facility with the highest number of deaths is Shippensburg Health Center, which in the last week of reporting, rose by seven deaths for a count of 30 deaths total. The facility also saw one additional residential case and eight additional staff cases. The facility was hit the hardest in the county, with 91 residential cases and 27 staff cases, according to the department's Tuesday figures.
Other increases were reported at the Gardens at Camp Hill, which saw eight more residents and six more staff with COVID-19, while Manor Care in Carlisle increased slightly from reporting fewer than five cases to five residential cases. The department does not track the exact number of cases when the total is lower than five.
