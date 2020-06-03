Walmart, Quest to partner on COVID-19 testing locations, with soft launch mostly along I-80

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Pennsylvania announces that it reached its diagnostic testing goals in May, Walmart and Quest Diagnostics starting Friday will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents in areas where there are few testing sites.

The effort by Walmart and Quest, which was one of two laboratories doing the bulk of commercial testing in the state, will start with a soft launch Friday, mostly for areas located along Interstate 80. Only five Walmart location will be part of this week's launch, those being located in Clarion, Erie, Montoursville, Clearfield and Hermitage.

The testing sites are planned to be open on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays only in the morning and are able to test up to 50 registered patients, with registration required one day in advance. Additional sites will be announced in the upcoming days, according to the Department of Health.

This new testing partnership joins other commercial efforts, including drive-thru testing offered by Rite Aid and CVS Health. CVS has expanded its drive-thru testing locations over the last month, and last week it started offering COVID-19 testing at its Silver Spring Township location off the Carlisle Pike. Patient First is also offering COVID-19 testing at its Hampden Township location.