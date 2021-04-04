 Skip to main content
Walk and rally planned Tuesday in Carlisle to support Asian-American community
Walk and rally planned Tuesday in Carlisle to support Asian-American community

Carlisle Walks 4 Asians

Carlisle Walks 4 Asians, a walk and rally in support of Asian and Asian American communities will be held Tuesday on the Square.

The walk, sponsored by the Greater Carlisle Responders Network and the Carlisle Community Action Network, will start at 5 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church at the corner of Louther and West streets.

Participants will walk from there to the Old Courthouse for a 5:15 p.m. rally.

Participants are asked to bring signs, wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The event is planned as a show of support in the wake of the recent shootings in Atlanta and a rise in violent anti-Asian racism.

Those with questions about the event can contact the Carlisle Community Response Network at CarlisleCRN@yahoo.com.

