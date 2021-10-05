 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waggoner's Gap Road closed in North Middleton Township for crash
0 Comments
alert top story

Waggoner's Gap Road closed in North Middleton Township for crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Middleton Fire Co. logo

Waggoner's Gap Road is closed in North Middleton Township, according to a post from the North Middleton Township Fire Company.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The post says that there is a crash in the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road (Route 74) and that there are several units on the scene.

Google Maps shows the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road to be closer to the top of the mountain, north of North Mountain Inn.

Check back to Cumberlink for more details as they become available.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These White House ghost stories reveal no one is safe from a good haunting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News