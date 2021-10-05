Waggoner's Gap Road closed in North Middleton Township for crash

Waggoner's Gap Road is closed in North Middleton Township, according to a post from the North Middleton Township Fire Company.

The post says that there is a crash in the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road (Route 74) and that there are several units on the scene.

Google Maps shows the 3700 block of Waggoner's Gap Road to be closer to the top of the mountain, north of North Mountain Inn.

