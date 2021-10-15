Volunteers descend on Cumberland County nonprofits for United Way's Day of Caring

About 225 volunteers embarked on projects ranging from washing windows to packaging frozen meat to planting wildflowers at locations in and around Cumberland County Friday as part of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County's annual Day of Caring event.

Though not yet back to pre-COVID levels, participation in the event is slightly higher than last year, said Jason Maddux, community impact director for the United Way.

In 2020, the United Way hit a sweet spot between the first and second waves of the pandemic, Executive Director Lucy Zander said. That allowed it to do projects though gatherings like the kick-off and the post-volunteering lunch were canceled.

“Last year, we were one of the only United Ways to have an in-person event. Most did everything virtual," she said.

Maddux said he's happy for the ones who turned out this year, given that gathering and sending out volunteers is difficult for come companies who have not yet returned to the office

“I think people are still rightly cautious about COVID but they’re still feeling like they want to get out and help in the community. Those two things are fighting each other,” he said.

This year's event kicked off with an event at Allison Hall on the Dickinson College campus. From there, the volunteers fanned out to their project sites. Some of those projects required only two volunteers while others needed as many as 20, Maddux said.

