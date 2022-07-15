Vitro Carlisle plant celebrates 50 years

Vitro Architectural Glass planted two dogwood trees at its Carlisle manufacturing plant Friday to celebrate 50 years of continuous operation.

Current employees, contractors and retired workers joined Friday’s ceremony to celebrate the life of the Carlisle plant. The planting of two trees symbolized the company’s commitment to honoring its past and continuing to lead the industry in the future by promoting sustainability and improving operations through innovative research.

Commissioned in 1972, the plant’s two production lines manufacture a range of energy-efficient glasses, including Solarban, Sungate and Starphire Ultra-Clear.

Ricardo Maiz, president of Vitro, said in a speech that the importance of glassmakers becomes clear simply by looking around. “Glass is everywhere,” he said. “It’s in your house, it’s in every building, it’s in your furniture, it’s in your car.”

The omnipresence of glass means Vitro’s output is high. Assuming that both production lines were running consistently for at least 48 of the past 50 years, the amount of glass produced at the Carlisle plant could build “a two-lane highway from the Earth to the moon and three-quarters of the way back,” retired glass engineer Ed Kapura said. “That’s 400,000 miles of glass.”

Bill Haley, vice president of U.S. operations, said Vitro looks at sustainability in all aspects, from the technically advanced oxy-fuel furnaces used in the initial fabrication of the glass to the coating technology that creates a more energy efficient product. “We’re really devoted to leading that effort,” he said.

Vitro was the first company to achieve Cradle to Cradle Certification for its entire collection of architectural glasses. This certification “assesses the safety, circularity and responsibility of materials and products across five categories of sustainability performance,” according to Cradle to Cradle’s website.

In addition to the productivity of the Vitro Carlisle plant, Kapura said the employees form a tight-knit group of friends. “We basically are like family,” he said. The plant once had a softball league where employees formed teams within their department crews.

Vitro Carlisle Plant Manager Darrell Jewell said the work and schedule of a glassmaker is not always glamorous. Employees work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, he said, often sacrificing holidays and weekends with their families to get the job done. Nonetheless, Jewell finds the work to be rewarding.

Haley said that while the business is tough, the employees meet the challenge. “I’m glad we’re in the game,” he said. “I love that it’s hard to make glass, because that’s what sets us apart. … We’ve got the best players, the best talent.”

After reflecting on the plant’s first 50 years, Maiz said Vitro Carlisle will continue to grow, invest and succeed. “It’s in the DNA of this plant,” he said.