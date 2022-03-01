Visitors bureau launches Meal Madness bracket on area restaurants in daily voting format

The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau on Tuesday announced it has launched a Meal Madness bracket that pits area restaurants against one another in a bid for the most votes from residents.

The voting started at noon Tuesday, with voting initially separated by region (Downtown Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, West Shore and the area of Carlisle, Mount Holly Springs, Boiling Springs and Shippensburg). The bracket is split up to have voting on specific match-ups take place on certain days, with the idea that there will be near daily voting during the bracket season.

An eventual winner from the field of 64 restaurants will be determined on March 30. Residents can cast votes by visiting the Cumberland Valley Instagram account (@cumberlandvalleypa) and voting for their favorite restaurant in the stories feature.

“Our restaurant industry has been incredibly resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, as we’ve seen so many new places open up during that period, and it really goes to show the quality of restaurants available to visitors and residents” said Aaron Jumper, public relations manager at the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau. “There are so many great restaurants in the Cumberland Valley, and unfortunately we could only choose these 64. We could probably create another bracket or two of worthy restaurants."

Two brackets in each region already started on March 1, with 1794 Whiskey Rebellion vs. Helena's Cafe and Market Cross Pub vs. Hook & Flask in Carlisle, Tatiana's vs. Dalicia and Cafe Magnolia vs. Smoke & Pickles in Mechanicsburg, Valley Bistro vs. Brew Crumberland's Best and Dockside Willies vs. Kristy's Whistle Shop in the West Shore, and Momma Spriggs vs. Cassell's Grille and the Barn at Allenberry vs. Napoli Pizza in the western Cumberland County region.

For a full bracket and more information, check out the visitor's bureau website at www.visitcumberlandvalley.com.

