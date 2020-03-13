Virus updates: State parks cancel events, Democrats halt activities

Concern about the potential spread of the COVID-19 has prompted organizations to cancel activities and businesses to take precautions in Cumberland County. Information is taken from news releases and social media posts. Further information is listed below and will be updated as needed.

Boiling Springs High School

The school's production of "Godspell" scheduled for March 13-15 have been canceled in response to Gov. Tom Wolf's press conference at which he encouraged social distancing and discouraged mass gatherings. The Thursday night performance went on as scheduled.

"We understand and appreciate that this is disappointing news for the cast and crew who have dedicated their time and talents to this event and for the families, staff, and community members who have supported our talented student performers. Please know this decision was made with the safety of students, staff, and our community as our primary concern," wrote Melanie Shaver-Durham, Director of Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment and Federal Programs in a Facebook post announcing the cancellation.

Further updates on events in the school district will be announced on the district website, www.smsd.us.

Bosler Library