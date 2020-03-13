Virus updates: State parks cancel events, Democrats halt activities

Concern about the potential spread of the COVID-19 has prompted organizations to cancel activities and businesses to take precautions in Cumberland County. Information is taken from news releases and social media posts. Further information is listed below and will be updated as needed.
Boiling Springs High School
The school's production of "Godspell" scheduled for March 13-15 have been canceled in response to Gov. Tom Wolf's press conference at which he encouraged social distancing and discouraged mass gatherings. The Thursday night performance went on as scheduled.
"We understand and appreciate that this is disappointing news for the cast and crew who have dedicated their time and talents to this event and for the families, staff, and community members who have supported our talented student performers. Please know this decision was made with the safety of students, staff, and our community as our primary concern," wrote Melanie Shaver-Durham, Director of Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment and Federal Programs in a Facebook post announcing the cancellation.
Further updates on events in the school district will be announced on the district website, www.smsd.us.
Bosler Library
The library is open and operating under its regular schedule, but has announced several changes to its programming.
The Bookery will close Tuesday, March 17 and remain closed until further notice.
All Money in Your Pocket tax preparation is canceled for the next two weeks. The tax appointment line will be closed until services resume.
The Resilience film screening at the Carlisle Theater on Wednesday, March 18, has been canceled and the screenings of the film at the library which had been scheduled for March 21 and 22 have been postponed until further notice.
All book discussions for the Resilience program, scheduled for April 14, 17 and 20, have been postponed until further notice.
Writers Wordshop has been suspended until further notice.
A March 27 performance of the Dickinson Jazz Quartet has been canceled.
The library asks that patrons not visit the library if they are feeling ill. Visitors who do exhibit symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath will be asked to leave the library.
Updates about library services and programs will be posted at https://www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/BOS_Coronavirus.
Cumberland County Democratic Committee
The committee announced in a Facebook post Thursday that it was suspending all activities. Clubs were also asked to postpone or cancel canvassing and events.
The post indicated that some candidates have also reached the decision to curtail activities, and committee chair Stephanie Christ
"As always, our primary concern is the health and safety of our members and volunteers. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance of state and federal health officials," Christ wrote.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Friday announced that all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March, and the month of April. With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, DCNR facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in COVID-19 spread.
“We are taking extra precaution by canceling group activities in an effort to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19, while still allowing visitors access to the recreation and beautiful outdoor places, including fishing during the upcoming trout season, that can help their physical and mental health,” Dunn said.
This cancellation of events applies to all public educational programs, special events such as races and festivals, and teacher and other trainings. This includes programming by Friends groups and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
Overnight accommodations such as tent camping, cabins, and camping cottages will remain open.
Evansburg, Fort Washington, and Norristown Farm Park in Montgomery County are currently closed to visitors for 14 days to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
With the exception of the closed state parks in Montgomery County, fishing will continue to be allowed at Pennsylvania state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will continue to stock trout, and fishing on mentored youth days and opening days will be permitted. For the latest on trout stocking, visit the PFBC website.
Farm Show Complex
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Friday that all public events scheduled for March have been canceled. Private meetings with more than 250 in attendance will also be prohibited.
The remainder of the events for the Keystone Truck and Tractor Pull, the show currently in-house and scheduled through Sunday, have been canceled. The Harrisburg HEAT regular season games have been terminated by the Major Arena Soccer League. They have not made a final decision on playoffs.
For updates on events at the complex visit farmshow.pa.gov.
Sen. Pat Toomey
Sen. Toomey announced Thursday that the staff at his Washington, D.C. office will be working from home starting Friday. His seven state offices are remaining open but not accepting walk-in visitors or participating in large, public events.
Silver Spring Township
The township announced Friday that Saturday's 5K Jig-Jog has been postponed to a date that has yet to be determined.
Full refunds less processing fees will be offered to those who request it, but the township asks that participants consider taking a credit for the rescheduled race or concert the fee or a portion of it to a tax-deductible donation to help offset unrecoverable costs.
The township asks that those who plan to participate in the rescheduled race date go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/275QCGT to let them know. The same link can be used to request a refund or make a tax-deductible donation.
South Middleton Parks and Recreation
All programs for the weekend have been canceled and further updates on programs for the week of March 16-20 will be released on Monday.
U-haul
U-Haul announced Friday that it will give college students affected by unforeseen schedule changes at their schools 30 days of free storage at U-Haul owned and operated facilities.
The offer is usually available in areas affected by a natural disaster. This is the first time the offer has been extended company-wide.
Those needing to take advantage of the offer should check uhaul.com/storage to contact the nearest store.
Yellow Breeches Anglers
The organization has canceled its 49th Annual Outdoor Show, which had been scheduled for March 21 at the PA National Guard Readiness Center.
YWCA of Carlisle
The YWCA Carlisle announced that it has postponed its PURSEabilities fundraiser that had been scheduled for March 20. The event is expected to be rescheduled in late spring, and information on the rescheduled date will be sent out as it becomes available. All ticket sales made prior to the event will be honored on the new date.
