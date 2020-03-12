Virus updates: Event cancellations and updates in Cumberland County

Concern about the potential spread of the COVID-19 has prompted organizations to cancel activities and businesses to take precautions in Cumberland County. Further information is listed below and will be updated as needed.

Bosler Library

The library is open and operating under its regular schedule. Most programs are proceeding as planned; however, Writers Wordshop has been suspended until further notice and a March 27 performance of the Dickinson Jazz Quartet has been canceled.

The library asks that patrons not visit the library if they are feeling ill. Visitors who do exhibit symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath will be asked to leave the library.

Those unable to come to the library are being reminded that they can borrow ebooks and movies online, do research through the library's online databases and call 717-243-4642 to talk to a staff member about their account or borrowing.

Friends of Colonel Denning State Park

Friends of Colonel Denning State Park has canceled its work day scheduled for Saturday, March 14.