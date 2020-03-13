Virus updates: Boiling Springs musical, Farm Show events among latest cancellations

Concern about the potential spread of the COVID-19 has prompted organizations to cancel activities and businesses to take precautions in Cumberland County. Information is taken from news releases and social media posts. Further information is listed below and will be updated as needed.
Boiling Springs High School
The school's production of "Godspell" scheduled for March 13-15 have been canceled in response to Gov. Tom Wolf's press conference at which he encouraged social distancing and discouraged mass gatherings. The Thursday night performance went on as scheduled.
"We understand and appreciate that this is disappointing news for the cast and crew who have dedicated their time and talents to this event and for the families, staff, and community members who have supported our talented student performers. Please know this decision was made with the safety of students, staff, and our community as our primary concern," wrote Melanie Shaver-Durham, Director of Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment and Federal Programs in a Facebook post announcing the cancellation.
Further updates on events in the school district will be announced on the district website, www.smsd.us.
Bosler Library
The library is open and operating under its regular schedule. Most programs are proceeding as planned; however, Writers Wordshop has been suspended until further notice and a March 27 performance of the Dickinson Jazz Quartet has been canceled.
The library asks that patrons not visit the library if they are feeling ill. Visitors who do exhibit symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath will be asked to leave the library.
Those unable to come to the library are being reminded that they can borrow ebooks and movies online, do research through the library's online databases and call 717-243-4642 to talk to a staff member about their account or borrowing.
Farm Show Complex
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Friday that all public events scheduled for March have been canceled. Private meetings with more than 250 in attendance will also be prohibited.
The remainder of the events for the Keystone Truck and Tractor Pull, the show currently in-house and scheduled through Sunday, have been canceled. The Harrisburg HEAT regular season games have been terminated by the Major Arena Soccer League. They have not made a final decision on playoffs.
For updates on events at the complex visit farmshow.pa.gov.
Friends of Colonel Denning State Park
Friends of Colonel Denning State Park has canceled its work day scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
"Based on advice and direction regarding public gatherings due to the current virus concerns and because the planned project for the day was to involve working indoors it had been determined that our best course of action will be to cancel this volunteer event," the group wrote on its Facebook page.
The next work event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 18 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. That event will include the group's first roadside clean-up on Route 233 through the park.
Kings Gap Environmental Education Center
Kings Gap has canceled its volunteer work day and Project Feederwatch programs scheduled for Saturday as well as the "What's in the Woods" hike scheduled for Sunday and the Project Feederwatch program scheduled for Thursday.
Sen. Pat Toomey
Sen. Toomey announced Thursday that the staff at his Washington, D.C. office will be working from home starting Friday. His seven state offices are remaining open but not accepting walk-in visitors or participating in large, public events.
U-haul
U-Haul announced Friday that it will give college students affected by unforeseen schedule changes at their schools 30 days of free storage at U-Haul owned and operated facilities.
The offer is usually available in areas affected by a natural disaster. This is the first time the offer has been extended company-wide.
Those needing to take advantage of the offer should check uhaul.com/storage to contact the nearest store.
YWCA of Carlisle
The YWCA Carlisle announced that it has postponed its PURSEabilities fundraiser that had been scheduled for March 20. The event is expected to be rescheduled in late spring, and information on the rescheduled date will be sent out as it becomes available. All ticket sales made prior to the event will be honored on the new date.
