Virus updates: Boiling Springs musical, Farm Show events among latest cancellations

The library asks that patrons not visit the library if they are feeling ill. Visitors who do exhibit symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath will be asked to leave the library.

Those unable to come to the library are being reminded that they can borrow ebooks and movies online, do research through the library's online databases and call 717-243-4642 to talk to a staff member about their account or borrowing.

Farm Show Complex

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Friday that all public events scheduled for March have been canceled. Private meetings with more than 250 in attendance will also be prohibited.

The remainder of the events for the Keystone Truck and Tractor Pull, the show currently in-house and scheduled through Sunday, have been canceled. The Harrisburg HEAT regular season games have been terminated by the Major Arena Soccer League. They have not made a final decision on playoffs.

For updates on events at the complex visit farmshow.pa.gov.

Friends of Colonel Denning State Park

Friends of Colonel Denning State Park has canceled its work day scheduled for Saturday, March 14.