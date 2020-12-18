Virtual 2021 Farm show includes demonstrations, activities and more

The Department of Agriculture Friday unveiled the schedule for the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Traditionally held in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, the department in August announced a move to a virtual show as Pennsylvania continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full schedule of virtual events will run from Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, with previews and light programming running Saturday, Jan. 9, and Sunday, Jan. 10.
“In January, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture together with the virtual 2021 Farm Show,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “We have seen over this extraordinary past year that agriculture is not only an asset to our communities and our economy, but it is absolutely essential to each and every one of our lives.”
“In January, we’ll introduce you to some of the extraordinary people in the industry who have fed our commonwealth, our nation, and our world through good times and bad,” Redding said. “You could learn to cultivate your own garden, or to liven up your meals with inspiration from the virtual Culinary Connection, or how to tie-dye a T-shirt with plants. Just like our agriculture industry, this Farm Show will offer up bounty and variety to enrich your life.”
Support Local Journalism
The full schedule of events is available at farmshow.pa.gov. Some staples of the show include:
- The traditional kick-off of each day with the national anthem,
- 4-H demonstrations,
- Live ducking pond and beehive cams,
- A Cultivating Tomorrow panel discussion series,
- STEM demonstrations that can be recreated at home with kids,
- Culinary demonstrations,
- Veteran-farmer stories,
- DIY plant-based projects and activities,
- Segments about the history of the Farm Show,
- Agriculturally themed bedtime stories.
In addition to live and pre-recorded events that will be featured on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page and the Pennsylvania Cable Network, the Farm Show will host virtual exhibits at farmshow.pa.gov. More than 180 virtual exhibits include videos, activities and other learning opportunities that range from bluebirds, gourds and cider to how to cook dried beans, raise hogs or make a blue ribbon-winning apple pie.
Visitors can also follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Instagram, where the show will host 20 takeovers that will go behind the scenes on Pennsylvania’s farms. Visitors can learn the inner workings of everything from goat or poultry farming, to organic agriculture or bees or rabbits. The Instagram takeovers will run from Saturday, Jan. 9, through Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
“We hope that this year’s virtual show can offer a whole new perspective on a beloved tradition,” Redding said. “We look forward to being welcomed into homes across the commonwealth as we cultivate tomorrow.”
Photos: The 2020 Pennsylvania
Farm Show opening day
Farm Show
Farm Show 1.JPG
Farm Show 2.JPG
Farm Show 3.JPG
Farm Show 4.JPG
Farm Show
Farm Show
Farm Show
Farm Show
Farm Show 14.JPG
Farm Show
Farm Show 16.JPG
Farm Show
Farm Show 18.JPG
Farm Show
Farm Show 21.JPG
Farm Show 23.JPG
Farm Show
Farm Show 25.JPG
Farm Show
Farm Show 28.JPG
Farm Show
Farm Show
Farm Show
Farm Show
Farm Show
Farm Show
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.