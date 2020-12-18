Virtual 2021 Farm show includes demonstrations, activities and more

The Department of Agriculture Friday unveiled the schedule for the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Traditionally held in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, the department in August announced a move to a virtual show as Pennsylvania continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full schedule of virtual events will run from Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, with previews and light programming running Saturday, Jan. 9, and Sunday, Jan. 10.

“In January, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture together with the virtual 2021 Farm Show,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “We have seen over this extraordinary past year that agriculture is not only an asset to our communities and our economy, but it is absolutely essential to each and every one of our lives.”

“In January, we’ll introduce you to some of the extraordinary people in the industry who have fed our commonwealth, our nation, and our world through good times and bad,” Redding said. “You could learn to cultivate your own garden, or to liven up your meals with inspiration from the virtual Culinary Connection, or how to tie-dye a T-shirt with plants. Just like our agriculture industry, this Farm Show will offer up bounty and variety to enrich your life.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}