Viral Questions: Superspreader events and contact tracing

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?

We're still learning, but it seems that much of the spread of the coronavirus has been caused by what disease trackers call superspreader events.

That's when a single person infects a large number of other people, or when a gathering is linked to a large number of cases.

There's no rule for when a cluster of cases is big enough to be called a superspreader event. But these are not instances of spread within one household. Instead, these are large clusters of cases where infection occurs in settings such as churches, restaurants or bars.

In the United States, for instance, a choir member with symptoms attended a rehearsal in March. Of 60 others who attended, 52 got sick with COVID-19, including two who died.

In Hong Kong, an outbreak at four bars infected 39 customers, 20 staff members and 14 musicians before ballooning further to infect 33 family members and other contacts. Disease trackers discovered that bands played at all four bars, so musicians may have spread the virus to more than 100 people all told.