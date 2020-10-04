Viral Questions: Masks and viral spread in schools

The issue has led to some contention. Back in the U.S., Utah's school mask mandate has drawn protest from parents, as well as support from some students who say it's worth it to be able to attend school in-person. The state also allows for some of the strictest consequences. Students and staff who refuse to follow the rules could be charged with a misdemeanor.

In New York City, officials say students will simply be sent home and told to attend school remotely if they refuse to wear masks.

Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?

It appears the virus can spread among children and teens, but how easily may vary by age. Research is underway, but children under age 10 seem to be less likely than older kids to transmit the virus to other children and adults.

Children generally don't appear to get sick or experience symptoms as often as adults when they're infected. Some evidence suggests that may be particularly true for younger kids. That might help explain why they appear less likely to spread the virus — they're less likely to be coughing and sneezing.