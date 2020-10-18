Viral Questions: Coronavirus travel distance and contagious timeline

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.
Can the coronavirus travel more than 6 feet in the air?
Research indicates it can, but it's not clear how much of the pandemic is caused by such cases.
People spray liquid droplets of various sizes when they cough, sneeze, talk, sing, shout and even just breathe. The coronavirus can hitchhike on these particles.
The advice about staying at least 6 feet apart is based on the idea that the larger particles drop to the ground before getting very far.
But some scientists have also focused on tinier particles called aerosols. These can linger in the air for minutes to hours, and spread through a room and build up in concentration if ventilation is poor, posing a potential risk of infection if inhaled.
For aerosols, "6 feet is not a magic distance" and keeping even farther apart is better, says Linsey Marr, who researches airborne transmission of infectious diseases at Virginia Tech.
Some scientists say there's enough evidence about aerosols and the virus to take protective measures. In addition to the usual advice, they stress the need for ventilation and air-purifying systems when indoors. Even better, they say, is to stay outdoors when interacting with others.
How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?
Studies have shown that people may be contagious for about two days before developing COVID-19 symptoms.
In fact, right before developing symptoms is when people are likely the most contagious, said Dr. Werner Bischoff, an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest University.
People who never develop symptoms can spread infection, too. That's a problem because many people would never seek testing unless they developed symptoms or knew they'd been exposed.
But there's a more complicated part to this question: What if someone knows they were exposed but their virus test comes back negative — could they still be contagious?
Maybe.
A negative test within less than seven days after exposure "is a very, very poor indicator of whether you have virus on board," said Dr. Alan Wells of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Some tests are less accurate than others, and you have to factor in the incubation period, he said.
A negative test between seven and 10 days of exposure is a better indicator, Wells said, but even then some people might not test positive until later.
"That is why if you have had a credible exposure, you should wear a mask and you should self-quarantine if there's any question," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
