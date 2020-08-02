Viral Questions: Can a pregnant woman spread the coronavirus to her fetus?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Can a pregnant woman spread the coronavirus to her fetus?

It's possible, but it seems to be relatively rare and scientists think they know why that is.

Many viruses can cross the placenta and infect a fetus in the womb, and evidence has been growing that the coronavirus sometimes can too.

Researchers in Italy studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April and found signs of the virus in several samples of umbilical cord blood, the placenta and, in one case, breast milk. But this sort of testing can just detect bits of genetic material — it doesn't mean there is virus capable of causing infection in those places.

In one case, there was strong evidence suggesting the newborn had the virus at birth because signs of it were found in umbilical cord blood and in the placenta. In another, a newborn had certain coronavirus antibodies that are unable to cross the placenta, so they could not have come from the mother.

A report from France gave even stronger evidence of in-the-womb infection, and that newborn was very ill at birth.