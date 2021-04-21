 Skip to main content
Victims' Rights Rally to be held Thursday afternoon in Carlisle
Victims Rights Rally 2017

The 16th Annual Cumberland County Victims’ Rights Rally and One Mile March was held at the Old Courthouse in Carlisle in April 2017.

 Sentinel file

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office will commemorate National Crime Victims' Rights Week this week with the 20th annual Victims' Rights Rally Thursday afternoon in Carlisle.

The event will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the front steps of the Old Cumberland County Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle. District Attorney Skip Ebert, First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert, Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi and resident Jodi Bales will be the speakers at the event.

The event raises awareness about crime victims' rights and provides information about resources and services available to them. Bales is advocating for tougher laws for distracted driving after her daughter was killed by a woman who was texting and driving in 2016.

Also during the event, Camp Hill Police Officer Ryan McClure and retired Upper Allen Township Police Chief James Adams will be honored for their advocacy in expanding support and services to communities affected by crime.

