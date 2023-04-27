Cumberland County on Wednesday evening held its 22nd annual Victims' Rights Rally and One Mile Walk in downtown Carlisle, raising awareness about crime victims' rights and services available to them.

This year's theme was "Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage and Effect Change," and included a number of awards presented to volunteers and law enforcement. Speakers also included Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack and Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi.

The rally and walk were part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, which runs from April 24 to April 29.