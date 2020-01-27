Vice President Mike Pence to visit Camp Hill for Women for Trump event
Italy US Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, followed by their daughter-in-law Sarah Pence, disembark from Air Force Two upon their arrival at Rome's Ciampino airport, Friday, Jan. 24.

 Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Camp Hill next week for a Women for Trump event.

According to President Donald Trump's official reelection website, the Women for Trump coalition will host an event at Radisson Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, in Camp Hill at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The event will feature Pence, as well as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees may only register up to two tickets per cell phone number per event. For tickets, visit donaldjtrump.com.

