Vice President Mike Pence to visit Camp Hill for Women for Trump event

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Camp Hill next week for a Women for Trump event.
According to President Donald Trump's official reelection website, the Women for Trump coalition will host an event at Radisson Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, in Camp Hill at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The event will feature Pence, as well as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
Tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees may only register up to two tickets per cell phone number per event. For tickets, visit donaldjtrump.com.