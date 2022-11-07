Veterans Day events scheduled across Cumberland County this week

A number of Veterans Day and veteran-related events are scheduled this month in honor of the Nov. 11 holiday. Here is a look at some of the upcoming events, according to the Cumberland County Office of Veterans Affairs:
Sunday, Nov. 6
Shippensburg Borough will hold a parade starting at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
A candlelight vigil on the steps of the Old County Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle will start at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 and end at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
Friday, Nov. 11
8 a.m.: Lamberton Middle School on South Hanover Street in Carlisle will hold a Veterans Day event.
9 a.m.: Saint Patrick School on Marsh Drive in South Middleton Township will hold a Veterans Day event.
10:30 a.m.: The Carlisle Joint Veterans Council ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the second floor courtroom of the old Cumberland County Courthouse. Carlisle history teacher and Navy veteran Dana Neely will deliver the message.
10:30 a.m.: The U.S. Army War College will hold an enlistment ceremony and concert featuring the Carlisle Town Band indoors at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center.
11 a.m.: American Legion Post 751 on West Shady Lane in Enola will host a Veterans Day event.
All day: AMVETS Post 274 on Ritner Highway in Carlisle will have pork and sauerkraut all day.
The New Kingstown Fire Department will hold a Veterans Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To register, veterans can call 717-783-2063.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Silver Spring Township will have an event at its Veterans Memorial on Willow Mill Park Drive at 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Rep. Barb Gleim's office will hold a Veterans Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Army Heritage & Education Center on Soldiers Drive, Carlisle. Veterans who live in the 199th House District can register for the event at Repgleim.com/events.
Photos: Vietnam Veterans of the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Area 25th Annual Memorial Day Service