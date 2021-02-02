Vehicle restrictions lifted for highways, though speed limit restrictions remain in place

PennDOT on Tuesday morning announced that vehicle restrictions for Interstate 83, Interstate 81 and Interstate 283 have been lifted, though 45 mph speed restrictions remain.

The speed restrictions as of Tuesday morning were still active for I-81, I-83, I-283, Route 15, Route 30, Route 581, Route 22, Route 222, Route 322, Route 283 and Interstate 78 in southcentral Pennsylvania.

Though commercial vehicles are allowed back onto the highways, they must stay in the right lane while speed restrictions are in place, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT also warns drivers to be alert for areas of snow and ice as they continue to treat roads until all of them are clear.

For road conditions and updates to restrictions, visit www.511pa.com.

