 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle restrictions lifted for highways, though speed limit restrictions remain in place
alert top story

Vehicle restrictions lifted for highways, though speed limit restrictions remain in place

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow storm Monday February 1st 11

Jeff Bryant of Carlisle rides his bicycle in the snow around Carlisle on Monday.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

PennDOT on Tuesday morning announced that vehicle restrictions for Interstate 83, Interstate 81 and Interstate 283 have been lifted, though 45 mph speed restrictions remain.

The speed restrictions as of Tuesday morning were still active for I-81, I-83, I-283, Route 15, Route 30, Route 581, Route 22, Route 222, Route 322, Route 283 and Interstate 78 in southcentral Pennsylvania.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Though commercial vehicles are allowed back onto the highways, they must stay in the right lane while speed restrictions are in place, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT also warns drivers to be alert for areas of snow and ice as they continue to treat roads until all of them are clear.

For road conditions and updates to restrictions, visit www.511pa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

L&I provides update on PEUC, PUA programs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News