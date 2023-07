511PA reported at 5:49 p.m. that there are lane restrictions on Interstate 81 North between Newville and Shippensburg because of a vehicle fire Monday evening.

Earlier, 511PA had reported that all lanes of I-81 north were closed between Exit 29, or the King Street exit, and Exit 37, or the Newville exit.

Information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries was not available.