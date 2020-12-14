Vaccines heading to Pennsylvania hospitals in first phase of state, federal distribution plan

Pennsylvania will be shipped only the first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept in cold storage. The second dose will be stored by the federal government and shipped in a few weeks to hospitals so that they may fully immunize their staff, Levine said.

The only people who will get vaccinated this week in Pennsylvania will be health care workers.

"The information we have from the federal government is this week is hospital staff, and vaccination for long-term care facilities will be within a couple weeks," Levine said.

When it comes to distributing the vaccine, hospitals will handle administering the vaccine to health care workers, while a partnership with CVS and Walgreens will involve those two pharmacies helping to administer the vaccine to residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Levine said there will be other options to get the vaccine once the state moves through its distribution phases, which will include other pharmacies and health care providers, as well as vaccine clinics.

Distribution phases