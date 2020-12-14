Vaccines heading to Pennsylvania hospitals in first phase of state, federal distribution plan

Nine months after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Pennsylvania, 83 hospitals in 66 counties will receive the first batch of 97,500 doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
UPMC on Monday administered its first dose of the vaccine to its health care workers, though Cumberland County hospitals report they haven't yet received the vaccine. UPMC Pinnacle officials on Monday said they haven't yet received word on when the vaccines will arrive, though they added they are highly proficient at the process given their annual flu vaccine program.
Penn State Health officials on Monday reported that they were notified late last week that their vaccine shipment will arrive next week. Distribution plans remain fluid. The health system said it hasn't heard how many doses it will initially receive, but its employees are being prioritized as part of the first phase of vaccine distribution.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said this week marks the start of its first phase of vaccine distribution, though details for the following weeks are not firm. This week, there will be 97,500 doses shipped — 100 trays with 975 doses each — to hospitals in all counties but Philadelphia County, which has its own vaccine allotment and plan, separate from the rest of the state.
Next week, there will be another shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, and Levine said she was hopeful that there could be shipments of the Moderna vaccine should the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve its use this week.
Pennsylvania will be shipped only the first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept in cold storage. The second dose will be stored by the federal government and shipped in a few weeks to hospitals so that they may fully immunize their staff, Levine said.
The only people who will get vaccinated this week in Pennsylvania will be health care workers.
"The information we have from the federal government is this week is hospital staff, and vaccination for long-term care facilities will be within a couple weeks," Levine said.
When it comes to distributing the vaccine, hospitals will handle administering the vaccine to health care workers, while a partnership with CVS and Walgreens will involve those two pharmacies helping to administer the vaccine to residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Levine said there will be other options to get the vaccine once the state moves through its distribution phases, which will include other pharmacies and health care providers, as well as vaccine clinics.
Support Local Journalism
Distribution phases
The first phase of Pennsylvania's vaccine distribution plan is split into two segments. Phase 1A will include health care workers and vulnerable seniors in long-term care facilities. Health care personnel are getting the vaccine first given the initially low number of vaccine doses compared to the number of health care staff in the state. This phase includes clinical staff who could potentially be exposed to infectious agents even if they are not directly involved in patient care. This could also include health staff at prisons, schools, nursing homes and mobile clinics.
Because it's anticipated there won't be enough vaccines immediately for all health care personnel, prioritization will go to those who have direct patient contact and are unable to telework, who have not had an infection in the last 90 days and who care for COVID-19 patients.
Long-term care facility residents will also be prioritized in Phase 1A, with skilled nursing facilities getting the vaccine first since they care for the most medically vulnerable patients, and the remaining facilities getting the vaccine later.
When the supply of vaccines is expanded, Pennsylvania will move to Phase 1B, which includes "critical workers" and "essential workers." Levine on Monday said this part of the phase may not occur for weeks yet, given the ground they have to cover with Phase 1A.
Those who are included in Phase 1B include first responders, as well as child protective services. "Critical workers" include those who cannot telework or maintain social distancing, but who produce medical supplies/personal protective equipment, are emergency services personnel, conduct home/business visits in the energy sector, work at food processing facilities, work in congregate settings not included in Phase 1A, work in the transportation sector, work in wastewater treatment or work directly with students at schools or childhood/adult care programs. Also included are those who work in high-risk services, such as mortuary work with those who have died from COVID-19, cleaning COVID-19 patient care areas and processing COVID-19 specimens.
Also in Phase 1B are people who have high-risk conditions that could lead to poor outcomes if infected with COVID-19. Such people are those with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, immunocompromised state from organ transplant, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes, or those who are pregnant or smoking.
People aged 65 or older are also included in this phase, as well as those receiving certain types of care, including the homeless, those in behavioral health or rehabilitation facilities, people living in domestic violence shelters and those in correctional facilities.
Phase 2 will begin when a large number of vaccine doses are available and when supply can meet demand. Phase 2 will broaden the definition of critical workers and those with other high-risk conditions.
Critical workers in this phase include those who are essential to critical infrastructure and maintain the services and functions that Americans depend on daily. Phase 2 high-risk conditions will include asthma (moderate to severe), cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis, hypertension, immunocompromised state due to bone marrow transplant or HIV, neurological conditions like dementia, liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis, overweight, intellectual disabilities, thalassemia and Type 1 diabetes.
People who will be included in Phase 2 also include those who are aged 40 to 64 and residents of a congregate setting, such as college dormitories, military barracks, boarding schools and summer camps.
Phase 3 will include the general population who didn't fit into the previous phases. Levine said getting to this phase may not happen until the spring or early summer.
Online Learning Curve: A look at how Cumberland County schools adapt to virtual edcuation
Sentinel Reporter Joe Cress takes a look at how area school districts have managed the move to an online learning format as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Building a focused approach for teachers
- Making the call to go all online
- The emotional wear and tear of COVID
- Surges in virtual academy enrollment
- The challenge of livestream lessons
- The future in online lessons
Cumberland Valley School District created its own virtual academy over the summer to meet the anticipated demand of families seeking an alternative to in-person instruction. Other local districts see an enrollment surge in their already established academies.
Logistical issues make it difficult for some school districts to implement livestream lessons as a virtual learning option.
Technology and structures put into place for COVID will lay the groundwork for future development of virtual learning programs in local school districts.
“This is a really challenging year for everybody,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District. “Our students are struggling with this new educational world. Our teachers are working really hard to learn and manage new systems. Our families are working hard to step in as their child’s teacher and to take on entirely new roles in the educational process."
Online Learning Curve: Administrators weigh outbreaks in schools, community as they make decisions to close schools
“We understand the short-term closure has many impacts on families and our teaching staff,” Spielbauer said. “Right now, it’s community spread. It’s not considered school spread but, if we can’t get it under control in our community, it will become school spread and we will have a larger challenge on our hands.”
Lessons learned this spring from the COVID-19 shutdown changed the way local school districts conducted the professional development of teachers in the lead-up to schools reopening.
Distance learning is going to last longer than expected. Here are some ideas to make sure your child's online learning goes smoothly.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.