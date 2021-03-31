Vaccines available at multiple locations in and around Cumberland County

Multiple providers are reporting that COVID-19 vaccines are available this week for people seeking appointments.
As of Wednesday morning, the Cumberland County Vaccination Clinic at the U-Haul facility on Walnut Bottom Road still had appointments available for that afternoon as well as for Friday.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 717-918-9880 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone line will be closed Saturday, April 3. To schedule an appointment at a county vaccine clinic online, residents can visit https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/vaccine.
People can check if they are eligible to receive the vaccine by using the Department of Health's Your Turn tool at the department's website.
For those who want to volunteer at a clinic, the county has directions on volunteering and other information about the COVID-19 vaccine on its website at ccpa.net/vaccine.
Sadler Health Center announced Wednesday that a limited supply of vaccines were available at its Carlisle location at 100 N. Hanover St. People interested in receiving the vaccine at Sadler do not have to be a patient there.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 717-960-6901 or by using the online scheduler at SadlerHealth.org/schedule. Clinic hours and availability are listed at the same website.
Those with an appointment should bring a photo identification, an EPI Pen (if prescribed one) and an insurance card (if insured.) Only the person scheduled for the vaccine will be allowed to enter the building unless assistance is needed.
Sadler also noted that additional hours will be scheduled in the future as the vaccine supply becomes available.
WellSpan Health also has vaccines available for Phase 1A-eligible individuals at several vaccination sites in Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. Appointments are also now available for WellSpan’s new partnership community vaccination site in Lebanon County, scheduled to open April 1.
WellSpan currently is administering over 20,000 doses per week across all of South Central Pennsylvania and has administered 192,612 doses since December as of Wednesday morning.
Appointments are available as soon as later this week in each county that WellSpan serves by visiting MyWellSpan.org or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 855-851-3541. You do not need to be a WellSpan patient.
The WellSpan-Lebanon site will be located at 1745 Quentin Road and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with plans to open additional dates in the future as more doses become available. Over 1,000 doses are expected to be administered over the course of these first three days.
WellSpan operates three other community vaccination sites in Lebanon County at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, WellSpan Family Medicine – Norman Drive (Lebanon) and WellSpan Family Medicine – North Fourth Street (Lebanon) where WellSpan has already collectively administered over 15,000 doses and is currently administering over 2,000 doses per week to patients and non-patients alike.
When open on April 1 at the shared space, the WellSpan-Lebanon community vaccination site will mark WellSpan’s third large-scale vaccination site in partnership with local counties, including York’s site which opened last week and Adams County which opened March 18. Plans are also being made to open additional sites in Franklin and Lancaster counties in the coming weeks.
WellSpan also has a mobile vaccination team focused on bringing vaccine to areas where there is a concentration of at-risk persons.
The large community vaccination sites are staffed by the Hope Squad that includes clinical and non-clinical paid staff and volunteers from our community. More than 1,500 volunteers have signed up to date to help at these sites. Visit WellSpan.org/covid19/i-want-to-help to learn more.
Community members are encouraged to visit WellSpan.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine to learn more about WellSpan’s vaccination process.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.