Vaccines available at multiple locations in and around Cumberland County

The WellSpan-Lebanon site will be located at 1745 Quentin Road and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with plans to open additional dates in the future as more doses become available. Over 1,000 doses are expected to be administered over the course of these first three days.

WellSpan operates three other community vaccination sites in Lebanon County at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, WellSpan Family Medicine – Norman Drive (Lebanon) and WellSpan Family Medicine – North Fourth Street (Lebanon) where WellSpan has already collectively administered over 15,000 doses and is currently administering over 2,000 doses per week to patients and non-patients alike.

When open on April 1 at the shared space, the WellSpan-Lebanon community vaccination site will mark WellSpan’s third large-scale vaccination site in partnership with local counties, including York’s site which opened last week and Adams County which opened March 18. Plans are also being made to open additional sites in Franklin and Lancaster counties in the coming weeks.

WellSpan also has a mobile vaccination team focused on bringing vaccine to areas where there is a concentration of at-risk persons.