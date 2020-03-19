Utility companies suspending shut-offs during coronavirus crisis

Electric and gas utilities servicing Cumberland County have announced measures to help customers through the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, the state Public Utilities Commission issued an emergency order prohibiting electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunication and steam utility service shut-offs due to nonpayment.

The order remains in effect for as long as Gov. Tom Wolf's March 6 disaster proclamation is in effect.

PPL Electric Utilities announced Thursday it is also waiving late bill fees for all customers until further notice in order to provide more financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Late fees are waived effective March 16 and any late fees charged since then will be refunded, according to a news release from the utility.

In addition to discontinuing shut-offs, FirstEnergy Corp., the parent company of Met-Ed, is urging customers facing a hardship to contact the company to discuss payment options as well as energy assistance programs.

Met-Ed also warned customers via social media to be alert to scams in which people are posing as utility workers and demanding payment to avoid a shutoff. The company said it would never ask customers for bank account information or Social Security numbers.

