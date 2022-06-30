USDA: Top 10 food safety tips for summer grilling

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday offered food safety tips for those looking to celebrate the Fourth of July at the grill.
Here is a look at their top tips to keep foodborne bacteria away from food:
- Clean the grill. Scrub the grill clean before use.
- Defrost food safely. Frozen beef, poultry or fish can safely thaw in the refrigerator, cold water or a microwave. Cooks should grill their meat immediately after thawing.
- Avoid cross contamination. Separate raw meat and vegetables by using different cutting boards.
- Check internal temperatures. Cook food to a safe minimum internal temperature by using a food thermometer. Minimum internal temperatures are:
- Whole cuts of meat: 145 degrees with a 3-minute rest time
- Fish: 145 degrees
- Ground meats: 160 degrees
- Egg dishes: 160 degrees
- Poultry (ground or whole): 165 degrees
- Thoroughly cook frozen meat. Although frozen products may appear to be pre-cooked or browned, treat them as raw food and cook thoroughly. Products labeled as "cook and serve," "ready to cook" and "oven ready" must be cooked.
- Use food thermometers correctly on burgers. Insert the thermometer through the side of the patty until the probe reaches the center.
- Beware of the "Danger Zone." Bacteria multiply rapidly between 40 degrees and 140 degrees (the danger zone). USDA recommends that perishable food be consumed or refrigerated within two hours (or one hours in a room or outdoors if temperatures are above 90 degrees).
- Store leftovers properly. Divide leftovers into smaller portions and place them in shallow containers in the refrigerator or cooler.
- Keep items cool. Pack coolers with ice bags, gel packs or frozen water bottles. Use an appliance thermometer to monitor that food stays chilled at 40 degrees or below.
- When in doubt call. For more questions about food safety, contact the USDA's Meat and Poultry hotline at 1-88-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) to talk to an expert or chat live at ask.usda.gov on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.