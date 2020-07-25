Upswing in COVID-19 cases continues in county

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The PA Department of Health reported an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Saturday morning’s report, continuing the broad upward trend in the pandemic’s severity.

While fewer than the 24 cases added Friday, Saturday’s total brings the seven-day running average of new cases per day in the county up to 14, a number that hasn’t been seen since early May. Cumberland County has now seen 1,106 cases of COVID-19, with 70 deaths.

The DoH also reported a further 188 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results. Although this does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.8 percent.

Cumberland’s County’s larger adjacent jurisdictions, Dauphin and York counties, also saw significant increases in Saturday’s report, with 27 and 33 new cases, respectively.

