Upswing in COVID-19 cases continues in county

The PA Department of Health reported an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Saturday morning’s report, continuing the broad upward trend in the pandemic’s severity.
While fewer than the 24 cases added Friday, Saturday’s total brings the seven-day running average of new cases per day in the county up to 14, a number that hasn’t been seen since early May. Cumberland County has now seen 1,106 cases of COVID-19, with 70 deaths.
The DoH also reported a further 188 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results. Although this does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.8 percent.
Cumberland’s County’s larger adjacent jurisdictions, Dauphin and York counties, also saw significant increases in Saturday’s report, with 27 and 33 new cases, respectively.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.