Upper Allen Township offers new name, discusses plans for McCormick Road park

Upper Allen Township officials officially named a park planned for a property that the township owns at 1340 East Lisburn Road to reflect the facility’s expected longevity and attraction to locals of all ages.

At a meeting earlier this month, the Upper Allen Township Commissioners agreed to name the 60.9-acre property formerly known as 1215 McCormick Road as Upper Allen Generations Park “in recognition of the planned amenities being appealing to residents and guests of all ages,” according to township manager Scott Fraser.

“Additionally, it is expected that this park will be an asset to Upper Allen Township for many generations to come,” Fraser told The Sentinel last week.

Township Commissioners previously voted to change the park’s original street address of 1215 McCormick Road to 1340 East Lisburn Road because the facility’s main entrance accesses East Lisburn Road.

On July 20, a master plan of the park was presented at a township commissioners’ meeting by a senior representative of design consultant Derk & Edson. The township commissioned the firm to develop a master plan for the property after purchasing it in May 2020. Township Commissioners accepted the master plan at a meeting held Aug. 3.

As presented, the master plan includes three gradient activity zones within the park. A passive zone outlining the park comprises 39 minimally developed acres suitable for walking, hiking, biking and birdwatching by small groups or individuals. A 12-acre transitional zone, suitable for medium-level activities like Frisbee, horseshoes or picnics, buffers between outlying passive and centralized active areas.

A 10-acre active zone is reserved for activities that generate more noise, movement and larger groups of people, as well as requiring man-made facilities. Although the plan lists ball fields for soccer, baseball and softball playgrounds as suitable activities here, it doesn’t mean these are actual recommendations to the township, Fraser pointed out.

“The master plan presentation lists athletic fields as amenities that are traditionally placed within the active zones of a park along with a dozen other amenities. The list is provided in the presentation to give the audience examples of activities found in active zones. The accepted master plan did not recommend the construction of any athletic fields,” Fraser stated this week.

When the township purchased the property for $1.1 million in 2020, The Sentinel reported talk of sports fields and creek access. The master plan presented in July, however, indicated that neither would be included. Township commissioner president Kenneth Martin said then that several other parks in the area already offer space for competitive athletics.

As is, the township currently lists 159 acres of parkland, including six baseball fields, five basketball courts, eight soccer/lacrosse fields and four softball fields. Fraser said this week that Upper Allen has no immediate plans to install a new soccer facility.

The approved plan maps a transitional 3.3-acre Great Lawn for undesignated play, a large community pavilion and a woodland pavilion at the park’s center and edged by an amphitheater. Bordering active zones feature a picnic paddock, skate park, bocce, and pickleball. An active zone senior playground offers horseshoes, senior fitness, and more. Outlying passive areas include bird and butterfly meadows, wildflower park, and quiet meadow.

The plan also includes public restrooms, entrance gateway, vehicle/pedestrian circulation routes, and a variety of trails. Parking would be provided in what planners described as “pockets.”

“We have talked about the cost of the park, and I think if we want to do everything that’s laid out, it is $15-$20 million, so this is a long-term, really expensive project. We have applied for American Rescue Plan money. We have asked for a matching grant. If we get the matching grant, we can do some of the trails… Yes, the majority of the expense will be borne by taxpayers over the years, but we will supplement that to the extent we can with external funding, and our staff has done numerous excellent projects,” Martin stated July 20.

Fraser said this week that the township has started work on the park’s entry drive leading from East Lisburn Road and “hopes to begin constructing some of the pathways in 2023.”

“A park of this size will take many years to complete,” he said.

Plans also include removing several existing farm structures from the park area, including a residential structure at 1215 McCormick Road for which the township currently is accepting bids for advertised sale through Oct. 3. Upper Allen is selling the two-story, 2,700 sq. ft. structure “as is” with a stipulation that it must be removed from the township property by the accepted bidder within 180 days of acceptance.

Upper Allen commissioners unanimously authorized public advertisement of the structure sale on Aug. 17, with Martin noting that the township had already been approached by several people about purchasing and relocating the house. He referred to the approved motion as “a consideration of a process whereby we (will) solicit bids to see if in fact the interest that was expressed previously is still there, if it makes sense economically, and then should it be relocated and/or assembled.”

At a township commissioners’ meeting Aug. 3, resident historian Christine Musser stated a recommendation to preserve the home’s exterior while “repurposing” its interior for the municipality’s parks and recreation offices. Musser cited the structure as “significant to the history and heritage of Upper Allen Township”

Musser is one of several residents who have voiced concerns about preserving the home. In May 2021, a local citizens’ group, Friends of the Farm, launched a website that posted “Our Vision For The Farm” suggesting preservation of the property’s historic buildings and features. The group cites the property’s “historical name” as the Lambert Farm where the Michael & Mary Lambert Homestead in question was built in 1855, according to a 1976 township heritage committee publication, “Early Architecture in Upper Allen Township.”

Martin said Aug. 3 that the township already “has been dealing with this for some time,” consulting a registered architect with “credentials in historic properties” to further evaluate matters pertaining to the homestead.

“It’s fair to say that whatever the township decides, it not an uniformed or knee-jerk decision,” he said.

In a related matter, Upper Allen commissioners Sept. 21 accepted a report reassessing four historic township districts prepared by Navarro & Wright Consulting Engineers, Inc., of New Cumberland. Districts

Evaluated areas included the Rosegarden, Trout Run, Yellow Breeches, and Shepherdstown historic districts, of which only the latter was determined as meeting criteria set forth by the National Park Service for eligibility consideration by the National Register of Historic Places.

“The township routinely accepts professional consultation reports and such acceptance (by the board) should not be interpreted as an approval or determined course of action. President Martin made it abundantly clear to the audience at the meeting, stating ‘this is a motion to accept the report, not approve the report,’” Fraser told The Sentinel this week.

“As discussed at the Sept. 21, 2022 meeting, the township plans to continue the discussion at future public meetings and noted that any future action related to the historic districts would occur through ordinances which require prior advertisement,” he said.

Fraser noted that the Generations Park site is not located within a current township historic district.