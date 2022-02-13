Upper Allen Township considers fate of McCormick Road house as part of park plans

Although the fate of the structure is not yet decided, Upper Allen Township commissioners expressed skepticism at this month’s meeting that the partly historic home at 1215 McCormick Road could be renovated or re-used as part of the planned township park on the property.

The township is in the process of deciding what to do with the 61-acre piece of land, which the township bought in April 2020 for $1.1 million and which is mostly occupied by former horse pastures. The results of public surveys, and preliminary ideas for a park layout, are expected to come back from design consultant Derck & Edson next month, township officials said.

The property contains a handful of outbuildings as well as a house and large barn, the latter of which is expected to be re-used as a public venue given its large open space.

The house, however, presents more of an unusual case. The township hired architect Doug Tilley to examine the structure, with Tilley presenting his findings in December and indicating, in short, that an historic 1855 home does exist beneath a series of often bizarre extensions and renovations.

Township Commissioner Jim Cochran said there are essentially three options — demolish the structure, refurbish and use it, or transfer it to a third party.

The latter option, however, could result in the township having a residence next to a major recreation area, something the commissioners wished to avoid.

“I wouldn’t want to bring another neighbor in even closer to the park, almost being inside the park,” Cochran said.

The prospect of the township renovating the home to be a usable public amenity also is rather daunting.

“When we look at the renovation option, we don’t know what that’s going to cost but I can tell you from my day job it’s going to be expensive,” Commissioner Ken Martin said.

Several residents suggested the township look into any historic preservation groups that may be interested in taking on the home, citing other examples of structures that were sold to nonprofits.

“I’m a little disappointed I’m hearing that another historic place in Upper Allen is up possibly for demolition,” said Joe Botchie, chair of the township’s Historic Architecture Review Board, asking for the commissioners to solicit interest from preservationists.

“I think we would get down to a structure that is really beautiful and give us something long term,” if the township were to work with a historic preservation group in doing so, said Eric Fairchild, who lives across McCormick Road from the property.

As identified by Tilley, the house is built around an original Four Bay German Georgian home, as it is commonly referred to by architects, which would have originally consisted of two quadrants of rooms, one on each of the two stories.

That structure has had multiple reconfigurations of its interior and several additions. A vestibule on the front now conceals the original twin entrances, of which one door is likely authentic, Tilley found. A den area on the north side of the original house and a master bedroom on the south side were added in the 1970s to 1980s; the master bedroom is a particularly strange setup with an interior balcony that was described as looking like a saloon.

The original four-bay structure was modified to accommodate a modern kitchen and bathrooms, much of which are in poor condition, Tilley found. Mold and water remediation would be necessary, as well as repair of collapsing porches.

Derck & Edson conducted several public input sessions late last year to gauge interest in what amenities Upper Allen residents would like to see and come up with initial design ideas.

The house is accessed from McCormick Road, which runs along the southern edge of the property. The township’s plan is to construct an access road through a narrow strip of the land to the north, with the main entrance to the eventual park being on Route 114 and McCormick Road access being only for service and maintenance.

While construction of the park is expected to be a long process, the township will need to decide sooner rather than later if the house is going to remain in its current location in order for the layout of the park to proceed, Martin said.

